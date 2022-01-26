Amherst Town Supervisor provides update on Station 12 development project

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Amherst had a meeting with WS Development, the developer of the Station 12 project on Wednesday.

The meeting itself is significant since the developer has been absent for more than a year.

Town of Amherst supervisor Brian Kulpa tells 7 News that WS Development is intending to finish work on three of the buildings on that site.

Kulpa, who is frustrated by the lack of progress to date, says he has given them a month to get working or they'll face penalties, calling the site an abomination.

"The biggest problem is what it does to the community around it," Kulpa said. "Some of the stuff, the Starbucks, the BJs, and those things, they're not impacted by this. But what are impacted are the buildings along Eggert, all those small businesses; they're just staring into this desolate space. It's really put a hamper on the economic rebirth of Eggertsville here."

The permits to work on that land are set to expire at the end of the month.