7 News gets a glimpse inside new restaurant at Frontier House

LEWISTON, NY — A new tenant is coming to Lewiston's historic Frontier House on Center Street.

Two co-owners of Billy Club, a Buffalo's Allentown district restaurant, will manage the restaurant and Airbnb.

The pair Daniel Hagen and Jake Strawser tell 7 News they hope to keep the heritage and history of the 200-year-old building at the forefront.

"It's been vacant for so long, and I know it means a lot to this community. So we want to ensure we take care of it," said Strawser.

Fairbanks, the restaurant will open during the building's bicentennial during the summer to honor the former owner Joshua Fairbanks, who built the home in 1842.

"We will be keeping. That timeless brand through with the name into our products," said Hagen.

Fairbanks will feature a private lounge area, a restaurant overlooking the kitchen, and rentals and AirBnB rooms.

The house has been vacant for decades, making this development a big deal for Lewiston.

"The house is the historic gem of the village of Lewiston. It is in the heart of the village, so having a business come in with somebody with experience is long overdue," said Jennifer Pauly, President of the Upper Niagara Chamber of Commerce.

Fairbanks promises to feature a menu that changes seasonally and ingredients locally sourced from the region.

You can take a peek inside construction below: