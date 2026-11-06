Western New York Maritime Charter School prepares students for leadership through service

BUFFALO — From marching in formation to leading their fellow cadets, students at Western New York Maritime Charter School are learning that leadership takes discipline, accountability, and a commitment to serving others.

The school’s Naval Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) program is helping students develop those skills while giving them opportunities to take on leadership roles and discover their potential.

For Cameron Barclay, the journey has been years in the making.

When Barclay first arrived at Maritime as a freshman, he was still learning how to channel his potential. Today, he serves as the school's battalion commanding officer, a position he said has given him experiences and opportunities he never expected.

"I gained so many experiences," Barclay said. "Maritime has put me in so many different organizations, and I've been held to way more standards."

Western New York Maritime is one of just six schools in the country with a full NJROTC program, according to the school.

Dr. Ami Alderman, the school's commandant, said the program uses military structure and expectations to help students develop discipline and understand the value of accountability.

"Every family comes here for different reasons, but the number one reason when you come out of Maritime is you're more disciplined, you appreciate structure, and you understand why those things are a gift rather than a punishment," Alderman said. "That's the biggest piece. And we use the military pieces."

That approach is reinforced by the school's staff, which includes 13 members who have served in the military.

But students say the experience is about more than following orders. They also describe a welcoming environment where cadets support one another.

Sean Thigpen, a cadet chief petty officer, said the sense of community helped him feel comfortable stepping into new experiences.

"All the people here are everybody wants to help each other, so it's like it's a great community here," Thigpen said. "I feel like I felt welcomed when I came. It was a lot easier for me to feel comfortable to do things."

For Ken edee East, serving as a platoon commander has helped her build confidence while taking on a leadership role in a setting where women have not always been encouraged to pursue military leadership positions.

East said the experience has taught her self-discipline, accountability, and responsibility while helping her discover her own leadership abilities.

"I've learned a lot of self-discipline, a lot of accountability, a lot of responsibility as well," East said. "A lot of leadership taught me how to be a leader, and it also taught me to find myself. I'll say leadership did not find — I did not find leadership. Leadership found me in a way."

Barclay hopes to carry the lessons he has learned at Maritime into a future career in politics and public service.

He said the mentorship and development he received at the school helped him recognize the kind of impact he wants to make.

"I want to be a politician. I want to help as much people as I can and go into public service," Barclay said. "Try to be that person that can get everybody the best that they can be."

For these student leaders, the lessons learned at Maritime extend beyond the classroom and the marching field, preparing them to take on responsibilities and serve their communities long after graduation.