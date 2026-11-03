VIA celebrates future Tonawanda headquarters, launches $9 million campaign

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — VIA, Visually Impaired Advancement, celebrated the next chapter in its more than 100-year history on Oct. 29 with an event at its future Tonawanda headquarters and the launch of a $9 million fundraising campaign.

The Beyond Barriers campaign will support expanded facilities, programs and services for Western New York residents who are blind or visually impaired.

According to a press release, the 68,696-square-foot facility at 170 Cooper Ave. will expand VIA’s vision health, rehabilitation, education and employment services. It will also triple the organization’s manufacturing and warehousing space, creating opportunities for up to 25 additional jobs for people who are blind or visually impaired.

The press release states that the renovation, led by Montante Group and Silvestri Architects, is expected to be completed in 2027.