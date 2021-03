BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Save those old tweets.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is putting his first-ever tweet up for sale, and it's expected to fetch millions of dollars.

The first tweet came out in 2006, and Dorsey wrote, quote, "Just setting up my Twitter".

The tweet comes with Dorsey's signature on blockchain, which is a digital ledger used in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

So far, the top bid is $2.5 million.

The auction is currently underway on a digital platform called, Valuables.