USS Eisenhower moves through Suez Canal

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The United States Navy is putting on a show of strength in a troubled region.

The USS Eisenhower aircraft carrier is traveling through the Suez Canal.

The carrier strike group is there to provide support for Operation Inherent Resolve, in the ongoing battle with ISIS in the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

The Suez Canal Authority is conducting a review into potentially expanding the width of the canal.

This, after that massive container ship ran aground in the canal, creating a huge traffic jam in one of the most vital trade routes on earth.