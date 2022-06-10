Watch
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-658x90.jpg

Actions

US inflation hits new 40-year high

Gas prices in WNY up almost a quarter since last week
Gas
Video Blocks
Gas
Posted at 8:51 AM, Jun 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-10 08:51:22-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The costs of gas, food and other necessities jumped in May, raising inflation to a new four-decade high and giving American households no respite from rising costs.

Consumer prices surged 8.6% last month from 12 months earlier, faster than April’s year-over-year surge of 8.3%.

On a month-to-month basis, prices jumped 1% from April to May, a steep rise from the 0.3% increase from March to April. Much higher gas prices were to blame for most of that increase.

America’s rampant inflation is imposing severe pressures on families, forcing them to pay much more for food, gas and rent and reducing their ability to afford discretionary items, from haircuts to electronics.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $4.90 in the Buffalo-Niagara region Friday, 24 cents higher than a week ago. The state average is $5.02, three cents higher than the national average.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United