SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It was supposed to be a major milestone in her life.

Cynthia Olivera wore black dress pants, flats and a blouse, arriving early to her June 13 green card interview in Chatsworth, Calif.

“The U.S. is my country. That's where I met my husband. That's where I went to high school, junior high, elementary. That’s where I had my kids,” Olivera, 45, said in a tearful video interview with Team 10 from an immigration detention center in El Paso, Texas.

Olivera had waited years for the moment she could appear before an immigration officer and finalize her green card application.

She said that after getting inside the Chatsworth immigration office, a security guard randomly asked if she was Cynthia.

“And I said, 'Yeah.' And he said, 'Okay.' And then that was it," she said.

Soon after, she went into an interview room and answered questions from an immigration officer while her husband, Francisco Olvera, a U.S. citizen, waited outside.

“And then after I gave my declaration, my statement, the ICE agents came in. The interviewer never came back," she said.

She said she got up and was placed in handcuffs.

Cynthia, who was born in Canada, said her parents brought her to the United States from Toronto when she was just 10 years old.

In 1999, immigration officers at the Buffalo border crossing issued an expedited removal order against the Canadian after discovering she had been living in the country illegally, she said.