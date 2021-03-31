Menu

Suspect in attack on Asian American woman in NYC has been arrested

AP
This image taken from surveillance video provided by the New York City Police Department shows a person of interest in connection with an assault of an Asian American woman, Monday, March 29, 2021, in New York. The NYPD is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the man. (Courtesy of New York Police Department via AP)
Asian American Woman Assaulted
Posted at 6:12 AM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 06:12:41-04

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department says the suspect wanted in the brutal attack of an Asian American woman has been arrested and charged with felony assault as a hate crime.

The arrest, posted on the NYPD Hate Crimes' Twitter account early Wednesday, comes after the man was seen on video kicking and stomping the woman near New York City's Times Square on Tuesday.

The tweet did not release the man's identity.

The 65-year-old woman, whose name has not been made public, was discharged from the hospital Tuesday after being treated for serious injuries, a hospital spokesperson said.

