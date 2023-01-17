Wyoming County officials want NYS to review protocol for shutting down thruway during winter storms

WARSAW, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Jan. 10, the Wyoming County Board of Supervisors voted to send a resolution that called for New York State officials to review the decision to close the Thruway during the November lake-effect snowstorm.

"Our geography is rolling hills and turns. When I say rolling I mean steep hills going down," said Rebecca Ryan, who serves as the Chairman of the Wyoming County Board of Supervisors.

Ryan says county roads were scary to travel during the last two snow storms.

That is why the county wrote up a resolution for state officials, outlining why the closure of the thruway put more people at risk in Wyoming County.

Wyoming County Officials

"Route 20A, Route 39, Route 63. Any roadway that parallels the Thruway, they may end up on, and then that creates more hazardous conditions as more cars are off the road, cars partially off the road, stopped," said Wyoming Co. Undersheriff Colin Reagan.

During the storm on Nov. 18, more than 20 tractor-trailer incidents were documented, and EMS Director Brian Meyers says it will take more collaboration from Albany and local authorities to find a solution because it is not one size fits all for each storm.

"What may work here in Wyoming County could impact Genesee County negatively, so it's a tough balancing act of what is in the best interest of everyone," Meyers said.

7 News reporter Jaurdyn Johnson contacted the NYS Thruway Authority, NYS Department of Transportation, and Gov. Hochul's office, but only received this statement:

“Governor Hochul is committed to the safety of all New Yorkers, and the Thruway Authority and Department of Transportation will continue to work diligently to protect motorists and prevent accidents.” Matt Janiszewski, Governor Kathy Hochul Upstate Press Secretary

Regardless of what happens next following this new resolution, Wyoming County says it will always be ready for the next storm—thanks to its community of good neighbors.

"The community bands together to get through the storm," Undersheriff Colin Reagan said.

