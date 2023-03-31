WNY pharmacists voice their support for Medicaid pharmacy transition

BUFFALO, NY — While independent providers are suing New York State for the Medicaid pharmacy change, pharmacists and pharmacy owners voiced their support on Friday for the transition to NYRx fee-to-service.

"The Pharmacist Society of the State of New York is 100 percent supportive of Governor Hochul's planned implementation of NYRx fee for service on Saturday," said Jeff Rutowski, pharmacist and owner of Rutowski Pharmacies.

Evergreen Health have been critical of the switch, saying they will lose funding, forcing them to cut staff and essential programs.

"We are trying to help these patients, but one or two independents cannot do this job. We have to be reimbursed for what we are doing to provide the necessary services in our community," said Jamie Latko, pharmacist and owner of Niagara Apothecary.

Evergreen Health is suing New York State over changes to the 340B program due to what it calls a loss of healthcare funding.

But the Governor's office insists the 340b program is not going anywhere. The state says it's reinvesting 700 million dollars to ensure providers can care for vulnerable populations after the transition.

Latko says she serves the same communities as the other providers.

"We are being very clear we serve these patients to every bit as much as the 340 b entities, and we need NYRx to remain in business to continue serving these patients," said Latko.

Rutowski says the transition will reduce Medicaid spending by lowering drug prices and eliminating the middleman.

"We will continue to serve these patients, but you can only do it so long if you are reimbursed below the cost of your product," said Rutowski.

The switch will happen on Saturday and provide access to 8 million Medicaid patients needing pharmacy care.

