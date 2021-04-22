Volunteer fire departments across New York to participate in RecruitNY Campaign

NEW YORK (WKBW) — The Firemen’s Association of the State of New York (FASNY) announced hundreds of volunteer fire departments across the state will participate in RecruitNY this weekend.

RecruitNY was established in 2011 and FASNY says the purpose of the campaign is to allow the public to experience what it means to be in the fire service and discuss the requirements and rewards of joining. Due to COVID-19 many firehouses are choosing to organize a virtual open house or other digital events, FASNY says based upon local conditions some may still elect to open their doors to the public.

“Hundreds of volunteer fire departments across New York will be participating in RecruitNY. We invite all New Yorkers to attend an open house and safely experience what it means to be a volunteer firefighter,” said FASNY President John Farrell. “After the year we have been through, RecruitNY weekend can provide people with the opportunity to interact with the responders who are dedicated to protecting them.”

According to FASNY, within the past several years departments across New York have faced decreased membership and increased call volume.

"The need to bolster their ranks is critical to providing optimum and necessary levels of protection for their residents," a release says.

FASNY says in 2019 more than 600 fire departments across the state held recruitment open houses but the campaign was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

You can find a list of departments participating in this year's campaign here.