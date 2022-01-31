Watch
Upstate DA declines to pursue case against Andrew Cuomo

Mike Groll/AP
In this Nov. 25, 2020 photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo delivers a COVID-19 update at Baber AME Church in Rochester, N.Y. "We are entering a challenging period of sustained COVID-19 spread across this state," Cuomo said in a statement on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2020. "It's up to you, your neighborhood and your community to slow the spread." (Mike Groll/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)
Virus Outbreak New York
Posted at 3:39 PM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 15:40:47-05

NEW YORK (AP) — An upstate New York district attorney says he will not bring criminal charges against Andrew Cuomo after a woman accused him of running his fingers across the chest of her shirt at a public event.

Oswego County District Attorney Gregory Oakes on Monday became the fourth prosecutor publicly declining to pursue a criminal case over sexual misconduct allegations against the former governor.

Oakes said in a prepared statement that there was “not a sufficient legal basis” to bring charges against Cuomo based on the allegation of unwanted physical contact made by Virginia Limmiatis.

Cuomo attorney Rita Glavin says that photographs from the event show Cuomo did not act improperly.

