Updated COVID-19 vaccine now available in New York; Hochul encourages those eligible to get the vacccine

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the updated COVID-19 vaccine is now available in New York State.

The governor encouraged eligible New Yorkers to get the vaccine as students return to school and ahead of the respiratory illness season.

Hochul and New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald also announced the Commissioner’s standing order that allows all eligible New Yorkers to receive the new COVID-19 vaccine at any pharmacy in the state without a prescription from their health care provider.

“Now is the time to get the new COVID-19 vaccine to help protect your family and your community. As in years’ past, we’re putting health first and making it easy for all eligible New Yorkers to get the new vaccine at any pharmacy statewide.” - Gov. Hochul

“Getting a COVID-19 vaccine is the most effective protection against being admitted to a hospital or suffering from Long COVID, so I'm once again encouraging all those eligible to prioritize their health and get vaccinated. As we enter the fall season, when respiratory viruses circulate, New Yorkers should get the vaccine to protect themselves from COVID-19 so they can risk less and live well.” - State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald

The governor's office said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended the updated COVID-19 vaccines for everyone six months and older who has not received a COVID-19 vaccine in the past two months and provided the following information about access to the vaccines:

"Under the Affordable Care Act [hhs.gov], most private health insurance, Medicare and Medicaid plans cover COVID-19 vaccines without cost-sharing when received at an in-network provider or pharmacy. Those who are uninsured, or whose insurance does not cover the updated vaccine, will have access to the shots free of charge through community health centers or local health departments participating in the New York State Department of Health Vaccines for Adults program [health.ny.gov]."