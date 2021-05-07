Troubleshooting the Excelsior Pass as some still see issues

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Oishei Pediatric ICU nurse Kara Esford is among those struggling to register for the Excelsior pass. Esford was fully vaccinated in January.

"I was expecting it to be there because I was vaccinated so long ago," Esford said.

The Excelsior Pass is an app that shows proof of being vaccinated via QR code. The hope is that it will be used for entry to major stadiums and arenas, theaters, wedding receptions and other events above New York's social gathering limit.

Esford received her vaccine at Buffalo General Hospital, not a state-run site, which is why the State says she could be having issues. According to the Governor's office, all New York State vaccine administrators are supposed to submit vaccine data to the Department of Health.

The state says it is working to ensure compliance, but it’s the responsibility of the vaccine administrator to fix any issues.

If you are having troubles signing up for the Excelsior Pass, the state says you can call the location of your vaccine, fill out the Excelsior Pass Support Form or call the help desk at 844-699-7277 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The alternative given by the state is to carry around your vaccination card.