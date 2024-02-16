'This is a big day': New York State's cannabis industry takes a significant step forward

Big moves on Friday for New York State's Cannabis Control Board as for the very first time, permanent non-conditional licenses have been approved, as the industry took a significant step forward.

38 of those new licenses are for retail dispensaries, 26 are for "microbusinesses" and others are for cultivating, distributing, and processing the product.

The control board also approved rules for growing cannabis at home.

New Yorkers who are 21 and older will be able to grow six plants at home — three mature and three immature. The limit per household will be 12 plants — six mature and six immature. In total you'll be able to have five pounds of cannabis flower from plants that you've grown at home or the equivalent weight in cannabis concentrate.

The rules listed above will go to the public for comment and will likely go into place in 60 days.

Joe Schafer, an attorney at Lippes Mathias LLP, who is the co-lead of its cannabis practice team, joined 7 Voices on Friday to provide perspective on the numbers and new rules.