The New York State Department of Labor finalizes farm labor overtime regulations

NEW YORK (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) announced the adoption of the final farm labor overtime regulations.

On January 1, 2024, a phased-in, gradual reduction in the overtime pay threshold will begin with the threshold set at 56 hours. The overtime threshold will then reduce by four hours every other year until it reaches 40 hours in 2032.

“These new regulations ensure equity for farm workers, who are the very backbone of our agriculture sector. By implementing a gradual transition, we are giving farmers time to make the appropriate adjustments. These new regulations advance New York State’s continued commitment to workers while protecting our farms.” - New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon

The Farm Laborers Wage Board held public hearings beginning in 2020 to gather testimony from farm owners, workers, advocacy groups, and academic researchers on the overtime threshold. The Farm Laborers Wage Board then issued a report and recommendations.

Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature have previously announced new initiatives and tax credits to assist farm employers.