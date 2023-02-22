Watch Now
The New York State Department of Labor finalizes farm labor overtime regulations

Nate Chittenden
Hans Pennink/AP
Corn stover lays scattered in a harvested corn field at the Dutch Hollow Farms Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Schodack Landing N.Y. Harvest season means long days for U.S. farmworkers — but usually no overtime pay. New York is now joining several states that have begun to change this rule. The state's labor commissioner today approved a proposal to implement its own 40-hour overtime rule for farm workers. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
Nate Chittenden
Posted at 12:09 PM, Feb 22, 2023
NEW YORK (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) announced the adoption of the final farm labor overtime regulations.

On January 1, 2024, a phased-in, gradual reduction in the overtime pay threshold will begin with the threshold set at 56 hours. The overtime threshold will then reduce by four hours every other year until it reaches 40 hours in 2032.

“These new regulations ensure equity for farm workers, who are the very backbone of our agriculture sector. By implementing a gradual transition, we are giving farmers time to make the appropriate adjustments. These new regulations advance New York State’s continued commitment to workers while protecting our farms.”
- New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon

The Farm Laborers Wage Board held public hearings beginning in 2020 to gather testimony from farm owners, workers, advocacy groups, and academic researchers on the overtime threshold. The Farm Laborers Wage Board then issued a report and recommendations.

Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature have previously announced new initiatives and tax credits to assist farm employers.

