'The challenge is to find a way to inspire our youth': Seneca language classes connect youth to culture

ANGOLA, NY — After residential schools across the United States tried to erase Indigenous cultures, and identity for 150 years, the Lake Shore School District is working to ensure everyone can learn about Seneca language.

Seneca Language Teacher Jordan Cooke says there are only so many elders in the Seneca Nation so, he and other teachers decided to come and empower their community through classes like this.

We've lost quite a few first language elders in during the pandemic. The challenge to find a way to inspire our youth to have a desire and a passion to want to learn and preserve their own culture. Their own identity, their language and I see it working.



According to the Endangered Languages Projectthere are less than 50 fluent native Seneca speakers left and teachers like Cooke and now high schoolers are taking it into their own hands.

Kate Kennedy is a 15-year-old sophomore at Lake Shore High School in Angola and she says she wanted to learn how to speak Seneca, to feel more connected to her culture.

