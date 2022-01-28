State Supreme Court Judge John Michalski reinstated to bench immediately

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Supreme Court Judge John Michalski has been immediately reinstated to the bench after taking time off from medical leave, according to a state supreme court spokesperson.

Michalski had been on medical leave for almost a year when he was injured in an incident involving a train in February 2021.

A courts spokesperson says Michalski had been trying to return to the bench since November 2021.

The incident involving a train was investigated by Depew police and the Erie County District Attorney and they determined no criminal conduct occurred.