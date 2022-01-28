Watch
Super_7_2022_658x90.jpg

Actions

State Supreme Court Judge John Michalski reinstated to bench immediately

items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
Michalski
Posted at 8:01 PM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 20:03:25-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Supreme Court Judge John Michalski has been immediately reinstated to the bench after taking time off from medical leave, according to a state supreme court spokesperson.

Michalski had been on medical leave for almost a year when he was injured in an incident involving a train in February 2021.

A courts spokesperson says Michalski had been trying to return to the bench since November 2021.

The incident involving a train was investigated by Depew police and the Erie County District Attorney and they determined no criminal conduct occurred.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Super_7_2022_480x360.jpg

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!