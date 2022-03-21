State freshwater fishing rule changes set to take effect April 1

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is making changes to its freshwater fishing regulations that will take effect within the next two weeks.
Effective April 1, 2022, the DEC is changing its fishing seasons for some fish and the size limits for others:
- Rainbow trout, brown trout and splake season for lakes and ponds is now year-round, with a five-fish daily limit, any size; a "no more than two longer than 12 inches" harvest rule applies.
- Atlantic salmon now has a year-round open season statewide
- Ice fishing is permitted on all waters in New York, unless specifically prohibited. Previous rules remain in effect in Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Herkimer, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Warren, and Washington counties.
- Statewide season openers for some fish have been replaced:
- May 1: walleye, northern pike, pickerel and tiger muskellunge
- June 1: Muskellunge. The DEC will allow for the fishing of muskellunge beginning the last Saturday in May to accommodate previously planned fishing trips for this year only
- June 15: largemouth and Smallmouth Bass
- A five-fish daily walleye limit is in effect for Oneida Lake
- There is no more daily possession limit for walleye on Skaneateles Lake. Fish must be 12 inches minimum and the season is open year-round.
- The statewide sunfish daily harvest limit has been reduced from 50 to 25 fish.
- The statewide minimum size limit for crappie has been increased from 9 inches to 10 inches.