Siena Poll: Voters say Gov. Hochul did not make progress on several 2022 goals

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Voters across the state believe Gov. Kathy Hochul did not make progress on several of her 2022 goals.

According to a new Siena College Poll released Tuesday, a majority of voters believe the governor did not meet four goals she laid out for the year.

These goals included:



Making communities safer

Enhancing trust in state government

Transforming the S.U.N.Y. system

Making the state a place people want to live, not leave

The poll shows fewer than one-third of participating voters believe her administration made progress on any of the four goals.

Going forward, the top issues voters want to see addressed in 2023 are crime and the cost of living according to the poll.

Meanwhile, the poll found Hochul's job approval rating dipped slightly since October to 49%.

“Hochul’s job approval and favorability ratings are above water, barely, although they edged down slightly since before Election Day, and her 43% unfavorable rating is a new high," said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg.