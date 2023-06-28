Siena Poll: NYers oppose using SUNY dorms to house Migrants

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new Siena College poll is shedding light on how some people feel about the migrant situation here in New York.

More than half of voters in the poll say they are against, temporarily housing migrants at SUNY schools. We have previously reported on a possible plan to use unused dorms at SUNY Buffalo State.

46-percent say they are against relocating migrants from New York City to other counties in the state.

New York City says it will pay for the cost of transportation of migrants, some migrants were transported to Western New York last month.

