Watch
Super_7_2022_658x90.jpg

Actions

Sheldon Silver, NY power broker sent to prison, dead at 77

items.[0].image.alt
Daniel Barry
<p>ALBANY, NY - MARCH 12: Speaker of the New York State Assembly Sheldon Silver walks in front of the State Capitol March 12, 2008 in Albany, New York. (Photo by Daniel Barry/Getty Images)</p>
Appeals court overturns conviction of Sheldon Silver
Posted at 4:32 PM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 16:32:11-05

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver has died while serving a prison sentence in a corruption case.

Silver died Monday, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The person could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

The Democrat was one of the most powerful figures in New York state government for two decades before his conviction on corruption charges.

He had been sentenced to more than six years in prison for using his clout in state government to benefit real estate developers.

The conviction ended a four-decade career in the Assembly.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Super_7_2022_480x360.jpg

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!