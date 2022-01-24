Sheldon Silver, NY power broker sent to prison, dead at 77

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver has died while serving a prison sentence in a corruption case.

Silver died Monday, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The person could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

The Democrat was one of the most powerful figures in New York state government for two decades before his conviction on corruption charges.

He had been sentenced to more than six years in prison for using his clout in state government to benefit real estate developers.

The conviction ended a four-decade career in the Assembly.