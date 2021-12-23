Sen. Schumer calling on FEMA to deploy 200 mobile COVID-19 testing sites across New York State

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Sen. Chuck Schumer is calling on the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to deploy 200 mobile COVID-19 testing sites across the state.

Schumer is calling on FEMA to deploy 100 mobile sites all over Upstate New York and the additional sites to be deployed in New York City.

“Upstate New York is seeing record high COVID cases, and with variants like Omicron already here, we must stop the spread in its tracks and that means testing testing testing. That is why I am calling on FEMA to immediately deploy mobile testing sites across Upstate New York, to give struggling communities the support they need to keep their residents safe,” said Senator Schumer. “Especially as people travel over the winter holidays, easy access to testing is critical to ensure the safety of themselves and loved ones. FEMA must provide Upstate communities the support they need to protect public health and to stay ahead of this variant into the winter.”

You can read the letter from Sen. Schumer below