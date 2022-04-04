Watch
Ruling against NY's redistricting temporarily on hold

Seth Wenig/AP
A sign welcomes motorists to New York, on the border with Connecticut, near Rye Brook, N.Y., Sunday, March 29, 2020. On Saturday, after saying he was weighing the idea of a mandatory quarantine for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, President Donald Trump tweeted that instead he'd issue advisory urging people in those states to avoid any nonessential travel for two weeks. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Posted at 1:49 PM, Apr 04, 2022
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A trial court ruling that declared New York’s new congressional and legislative district maps unconstitutional was temporarily stayed by a state appeals court judge Monday.

The interim order from state Appellate Division Justice Stephen K. Lindley is in effect until Thursday, when oral arguments in the case are scheduled. Another decision on whether to extend the stay is expected later that day.

The order comes four days after a trial court judge in Steuben County threw the state’s primary season in turmoil by ruling the state’s districts were illegally gerrymandered to benefit Democrats.

