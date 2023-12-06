Retired New York State Police sergeant dies of illness tied to 9/11 response

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police said Tuesday a retired technical sergeant has passed away Sunday due to an illness connected to his response to the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center.

Technical Sgt. Christopher P. Rock joined state police in 1987 and served for 26 years before his retirement in September 2013.

In that time, state police said Sgt. Rock was assigned to search and recovery efforts in New York City following the terrorist attack. His last assignment was in NYSP Traffic Division Field Command.

Rock, from Kerhonkson, N.Y., was 59 years old. He is survived by his wife. State police will announce his funeral arrangements at a later date.