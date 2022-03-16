Report: Hochul campaign repays nearly $11,000 for misusing state aircraft

NEW YORK (WKBW) — According to a report from the Albany Times Union, Gov. Kathy Hochul's campaign has repaid nearly $11,000 for misusing state aircraft.

The report says the Hochul campaign reimbursed taxpayers $10,742 for three days when it used state aircraft for campaigning but improperly billed taxpayers for the travel. The flights were on October 29, November 16 and three flights on November 22. The Times Union obtained the information through a Freedom of Information Law request.

A spokesperson from the governor's office released the following statement to 7 News:

Governor Hochul is committed to transparency, accountability, and the highest ethical standards. Our ethics counsel completed a thorough review of all aircraft usage and created additional controls and processes to better ensure consistent adherence to the strictest ethical guidelines. Since taking office, Governor Hochul has taken numerous actions to change the culture in Albany and restore trust in government, and we continue to take steps to deliver the government New Yorkers deserve.

The Times Union said the Hochul campaign has now reimbursed taxpayers around $30,700 for air travel over six days in late 2021 after its reporting led to a review.