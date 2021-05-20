Report: CNN anchor Chris Cuomo advised Gov. Cuomo on response to sexual harassment allegations

According to a report from The Washington Post, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo advised his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on how to respond to sexual harassment allegations.

The Washington Post says Chris Cuomo joined a series of conference calls that included the governor’s top aide, his communications team, lawyers and a number of outside advisers when a growing number of allegations against the governor were made public. The Post says they spoke with four people familiar with the discussions who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

According to the report, Chris Cuomo encouraged Gov. Cuomo to take a defiant position and not resign.

The cable news anchor encouraged his brother to take a defiant position and not to resign from the governor’s office, the people said. At one point, he used the phrase “cancel culture” as a reason to hold firm in the face of the allegations, two people present on one call said. - The Washington Post

The Washington Post spoke to Nicholas Lemann, a professor at Columbia Journalism School and a New Yorker staff writer, who spoke out against Chris Cuomo's involvement in the discussions.

“If you are actively advising a politician in trouble while being an on-air host on a news network, that’s not okay,” Lemann said to The Washington Post.

According to the report, CNN acknowledged that Chris Cuomo took part in the discussions and said his involvement was a mistake but he will not be disciplined.

Several people have come forward accusing the governor of inappropriate conduct, he has denied all allegations and said he will not resign. He has repeatedly said the investigations should be completed so the facts are revealed and he will not argue the issue in the press.