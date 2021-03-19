Rep. Tom Reed accused of sexual misconduct in Washington Post article

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A former lobbyist has accused Rep. Tom Reed (R - 23rd District) of sexual misconduct, according to The Washington Post.

29-year-old Nicolette Davis, who is now a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, told The Washington Post the incident occurred when she was 25 and on her first networking trip as a junior junior lobbyist for an insurance company.

According to The Washington Post, Davis said she and other lobbyists met at a pub in Minneapolis after a day of ice fishing, Rep. Reed was seated next to her and Davis alleges he began rubbing her back.

Reed, his hand outside her blouse, briefly fumbled with her bra before unhooking it by pinching the clasp, Davis told The Post. He moved his hand to her thigh, inching upward, she said.



Frozen in fear, she said, she asked the person sitting to her right for help. He obliged by pulling the congressman away from the table and out of the restaurant, Davis said.

7 Eyewitness News reached out to Rep. Reed for comment on the allegations, he released the following statement: