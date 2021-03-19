Menu

Rep. Tom Reed accused of sexual misconduct in Washington Post article

Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Problem Solvers Caucus co-chair Rep. Tom Reed, R-N.Y., speaks to the media about the expected passage of the emergency COVID-19 relief bill, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Congressional leaders have hashed out a massive, year-end catchall bill that combines $900 billion in COVID-19 aid with a $1.4 trillion spending bill and reams of other unfinished legislation on taxes, energy, education and health care. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Posted at 12:21 PM, Mar 19, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A former lobbyist has accused Rep. Tom Reed (R - 23rd District) of sexual misconduct, according to The Washington Post.

29-year-old Nicolette Davis, who is now a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, told The Washington Post the incident occurred when she was 25 and on her first networking trip as a junior junior lobbyist for an insurance company.

According to The Washington Post, Davis said she and other lobbyists met at a pub in Minneapolis after a day of ice fishing, Rep. Reed was seated next to her and Davis alleges he began rubbing her back.

Reed, his hand outside her blouse, briefly fumbled with her bra before unhooking it by pinching the clasp, Davis told The Post. He moved his hand to her thigh, inching upward, she said.

Frozen in fear, she said, she asked the person sitting to her right for help. He obliged by pulling the congressman away from the table and out of the restaurant, Davis said.

7 Eyewitness News reached out to Rep. Reed for comment on the allegations, he released the following statement:

This account of my actions is not accurate.
- Rep. Reed

