Reminder: Deadline to register to vote in New York State is October 8

Posted at 10:32 AM, Sep 30, 2021
NEW YORK (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is reminding New Yorkers that the deadline to register to vote in this year's election is October 8.

Election Day is on November 2.

You can register to vote in person at the DMV when you complete a driver license, learner permit, or non-driver ID transaction.

If you already have a license you can register to vote by clicking here.

To be eligible to vote in New York, you must

  • be a United States citizen;
  • be 18 years old (you may pre-register at 16 or 17 but cannot vote until you are 18);
  • be a resident of this state and the county, city or village for at least 30 days before the election;
  • not be in prison for a felony conviction;
  • not be adjudged mentally incompetent by a court;
  • not claim the right to vote elsewhere.

You can read more about how to register to vote by clicking here.

