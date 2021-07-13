Provisions of law repealed to allow for haircuts, shaves on Sundays in New York State

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation Tuesday repealing provisions of law to allow for haircuts and shaves on Sundays in New York State.
The governor's office says although it was rarely enforced, there was a law that made it a misdemeanor to cut hair or provide a shave to another person on Sunday.
"This is the very definition of an archaic and meaningless law that makes little to no sense in the 21st century," Governor Cuomo said. "While not routinely enforced, I'm more than happy to sign this repeal into law and allow these businesses to determine what days they choose to operate."
The law takes effect immediately.
An archaic law that made it a misdemeanor to cut hair on Sundays has been shaved from the books.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 13, 2021
Though rarely enforced, the law was shear madness—and we’re not feeling blue to see it go.
It’s not splitting hairs to say that barbers should be able to work any day they want. https://t.co/TJ320sLcWX