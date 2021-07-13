Provisions of law repealed to allow for haircuts, shaves on Sundays in New York State

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation Tuesday repealing provisions of law to allow for haircuts and shaves on Sundays in New York State.

The governor's office says although it was rarely enforced, there was a law that made it a misdemeanor to cut hair or provide a shave to another person on Sunday.

"This is the very definition of an archaic and meaningless law that makes little to no sense in the 21st century," Governor Cuomo said. "While not routinely enforced, I'm more than happy to sign this repeal into law and allow these businesses to determine what days they choose to operate."

The law takes effect immediately.