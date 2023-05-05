Watch Now
Proposed change to Medicare wage payments could lead to increased payments to NY hospitals

Chuck Schumer
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., calls on a reporter as he speaks to the media after a Democratic policy luncheon, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Chuck Schumer
Posted at 12:40 PM, May 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-05 12:40:55-04

NEW YORK (WKBW) — U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer (D - NY) announced Friday that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) proposed rule change could have a nearly $1 billion annual impact on Upstate New York hospitals.

According to Schumer, for years the Upstate New York hospitals have received less than the national average for the services they provide and the proposed rule change would increase the federal funding they receive by $967+ million.

Schumer said he will now launch an "all-out push" to ensure that the proposal is finalized by CMS.

“For far too long, Upstate New York hospitals have faced unfairly low Medicare payments that fell terribly short of wage demands leaving hospitals struggling to compete to bring the best doctors and nurses to Upstate New York. After years of fighting though, the feds have finally shifted course, and proposed a new rule that can help finally rectify the unfair payment system, and give Upstate NY the shot in the arm it has long needed to the tune of nearly a billion dollars every single year. This means that hospitals from Buffalo to Albany and Watertown to Binghamton, big and small, in rural and urban areas, can get the support they have long deserved. I will use all my clout as majority leader to push CMS to finalize this proposed wage increase, and I won’t stop until Upstate NY hospitals get the full reimbursements they have been denied for too long.”
- Sen. Schumer

Below you can find the estimated increases in payments per region and per hospital provided by Schumer.

Upstate New York Region
Estimated Increase in Medicare Wage Index Payments for Hospitals with Proposed Rule Change
Southern Tier
$111,294,513
Western New York
$170,097,923
Rochester-Finger Lakes
$242,572,031
Central New York
$121,408,292
Capital Region
$192,838,921
North Country
$41,720,328
Mohawk Valley
$87,249,088

Upstate NY Hospitals
Estimated Increase in Medicare Wage Index Payments for Hospitals with Proposed Rule Change
Western New York
$170,097,923
Sisters of Charity Hospital of (district includes St. Joseph Hospital (Cheektowaga) and Sisters of Charity)
$9,851,963
Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center
$5,173,801
Mount St. Mary's Hospital and Health Center
$4,479,520
Mercy Hospital of Buffalo
$17,023,234
Kenmore Mercy Hospital
$7,750,718
Kaleida Health
$66,392,554
Erie County Medical Center
$17,575,204
Eastern Niagara Hospital
$1,070,845
Westfield Memorial Hospital
$850,340
UPMC Chautauqua
$9,836,225
Olean General Hospital
$20,447,925
Jones Memorial Hospital
$5,052,680
Brooks-TLC Hospital System
$3,444,566
Bertrand Chaffee Hospital
$1,148,348

Southern Tier
$111,294,513
Cayuga Medical Center at Ithaca
$6,394,788
Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Hospital
$24,349,970
UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital
$3,886,964
United Health Services Hospitals, Inc.
$43,938,198
Arnot Ogden Medical Center
$17,590,388
Guthrie Corning Hospital
$11,266,852
Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital
$816,775
St. James Hospital
$3,050,578
Rochester-Finger Lakes
$242,572,031
Clifton Springs Hospital and Clinic
$5,750,936
F.F. Thompson Hospital
$12,273,861
Geneva General Hospital
$6,880,958
Newark-Wayne Community Hospital
$7,461,652
Nicholas H. Noyes Memorial Hospital
$4,244,688
United Memorial Medical Center
$8,506,705
Wyoming County Community Health System
$2,073,851
Highland Hospital
$16,758,628
Rochester General Hospital
$57,525,016
Strong Memorial Hospital
$82,195,484
Unity Hospital
$38,876,531
Unity Specialty Hospital
$23,721
Central New York
$121,408,292
Oswego Health
$1,998,207
Auburn Community Hospital
$2,924,509
Upstate University Hospital
$45,604,942
St. Joseph's Health (Syracuse)
$37,908,264
Oneida Health Hospital
$5,321,958
Crouse Health
$22,742,028
Guthrie Cortland Medical Center
$4,908,384
Capital Region
$192,838,921
Columbia Memorial Hospital
$8,228,068
Albany Medical Center Hospital
$84,747,834
Ellis Medicine
$30,696,757
Samaritan Hospital
$2,209,044
Saratoga Hospital
$2,756,504
St. Peter's Hospital
$60,934,457
Sunnyview Rehabilitation Hospital
$263,175
Glens Falls Hospital
$3,003,082
North Country
$41,720,328
Samaritan Medical Center
$7,474,517
The University of Vermont Health Network - Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital
$10,834,966
The University of Vermont Health Network - Alice Hyde Medical Center
$4,272,596
Massena Hospital
$1,522,056
Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center
$7,165,654
Canton-Potsdam Hospital
$5,538,938
Adirondack Medical Center
$4,911,601
Mohawk Valley
$87,249,088
A.O. Fox Hospital
$4,025,612
Bassett Medical Center
$20,398,297
Nathan Littauer Hospital
$5,596,692
St. Mary's Healthcare
$10,640,600
Faxton St. Luke's Healthcare
$23,216,626
Rome Health
$5,033,871
St. Elizabeth Medical Center
$18,337,390
