Proposed change to Medicare wage payments could lead to increased payments to NY hospitals

NEW YORK (WKBW) — U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer (D - NY) announced Friday that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) proposed rule change could have a nearly $1 billion annual impact on Upstate New York hospitals.

According to Schumer, for years the Upstate New York hospitals have received less than the national average for the services they provide and the proposed rule change would increase the federal funding they receive by $967+ million.

Schumer said he will now launch an "all-out push" to ensure that the proposal is finalized by CMS.

“For far too long, Upstate New York hospitals have faced unfairly low Medicare payments that fell terribly short of wage demands leaving hospitals struggling to compete to bring the best doctors and nurses to Upstate New York. After years of fighting though, the feds have finally shifted course, and proposed a new rule that can help finally rectify the unfair payment system, and give Upstate NY the shot in the arm it has long needed to the tune of nearly a billion dollars every single year. This means that hospitals from Buffalo to Albany and Watertown to Binghamton, big and small, in rural and urban areas, can get the support they have long deserved. I will use all my clout as majority leader to push CMS to finalize this proposed wage increase, and I won’t stop until Upstate NY hospitals get the full reimbursements they have been denied for too long.” - Sen. Schumer

Below you can find the estimated increases in payments per region and per hospital provided by Schumer.



Upstate New York Region

Estimated Increase in Medicare Wage Index Payments for Hospitals with Proposed Rule Change

Southern Tier

$111,294,513

Western New York

$170,097,923

Rochester-Finger Lakes

$242,572,031

Central New York

$121,408,292

Capital Region

$192,838,921

North Country

$41,720,328

Mohawk Valley

$87,249,088



Upstate NY Hospitals

Estimated Increase in Medicare Wage Index Payments for Hospitals with Proposed Rule Change

Western New York

$170,097,923

Sisters of Charity Hospital of (district includes St. Joseph Hospital (Cheektowaga) and Sisters of Charity)

$9,851,963

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center

$5,173,801

Mount St. Mary's Hospital and Health Center

$4,479,520

Mercy Hospital of Buffalo

$17,023,234

Kenmore Mercy Hospital

$7,750,718

Kaleida Health

$66,392,554

Erie County Medical Center

$17,575,204

Eastern Niagara Hospital

$1,070,845

Westfield Memorial Hospital

$850,340

UPMC Chautauqua

$9,836,225

Olean General Hospital

$20,447,925

Jones Memorial Hospital

$5,052,680

Brooks-TLC Hospital System

$3,444,566

Bertrand Chaffee Hospital

$1,148,348



Southern Tier

$111,294,513

Cayuga Medical Center at Ithaca

$6,394,788

Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Hospital

$24,349,970

UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital

$3,886,964

United Health Services Hospitals, Inc.

$43,938,198

Arnot Ogden Medical Center

$17,590,388

Guthrie Corning Hospital

$11,266,852

Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital

$816,775

St. James Hospital

$3,050,578



Rochester-Finger Lakes

$242,572,031

Clifton Springs Hospital and Clinic

$5,750,936

F.F. Thompson Hospital

$12,273,861

Geneva General Hospital

$6,880,958

Newark-Wayne Community Hospital

$7,461,652

Nicholas H. Noyes Memorial Hospital

$4,244,688

United Memorial Medical Center

$8,506,705

Wyoming County Community Health System

$2,073,851

Highland Hospital

$16,758,628

Rochester General Hospital

$57,525,016

Strong Memorial Hospital

$82,195,484

Unity Hospital

$38,876,531

Unity Specialty Hospital

$23,721



Central New York

$121,408,292

Oswego Health

$1,998,207

Auburn Community Hospital

$2,924,509

Upstate University Hospital

$45,604,942

St. Joseph's Health (Syracuse)

$37,908,264

Oneida Health Hospital

$5,321,958

Crouse Health

$22,742,028

Guthrie Cortland Medical Center

$4,908,384



Capital Region

$192,838,921

Columbia Memorial Hospital

$8,228,068

Albany Medical Center Hospital

$84,747,834

Ellis Medicine

$30,696,757

Samaritan Hospital

$2,209,044

Saratoga Hospital

$2,756,504

St. Peter's Hospital

$60,934,457

Sunnyview Rehabilitation Hospital

$263,175

Glens Falls Hospital

$3,003,082



North Country

$41,720,328

Samaritan Medical Center

$7,474,517

The University of Vermont Health Network - Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital

$10,834,966

The University of Vermont Health Network - Alice Hyde Medical Center

$4,272,596

Massena Hospital

$1,522,056

Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center

$7,165,654

Canton-Potsdam Hospital

$5,538,938

Adirondack Medical Center

$4,911,601

