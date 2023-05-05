Proposed change to Medicare wage payments could lead to increased payments to NY hospitals

NEW YORK (WKBW) — U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer (D - NY) announced Friday that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) proposed rule change could have a nearly $1 billion annual impact on Upstate New York hospitals.
According to Schumer, for years the Upstate New York hospitals have received less than the national average for the services they provide and the proposed rule change would increase the federal funding they receive by $967+ million.
Schumer said he will now launch an "all-out push" to ensure that the proposal is finalized by CMS.
“For far too long, Upstate New York hospitals have faced unfairly low Medicare payments that fell terribly short of wage demands leaving hospitals struggling to compete to bring the best doctors and nurses to Upstate New York. After years of fighting though, the feds have finally shifted course, and proposed a new rule that can help finally rectify the unfair payment system, and give Upstate NY the shot in the arm it has long needed to the tune of nearly a billion dollars every single year. This means that hospitals from Buffalo to Albany and Watertown to Binghamton, big and small, in rural and urban areas, can get the support they have long deserved. I will use all my clout as majority leader to push CMS to finalize this proposed wage increase, and I won’t stop until Upstate NY hospitals get the full reimbursements they have been denied for too long.”
- Sen. Schumer
Below you can find the estimated increases in payments per region and per hospital provided by Schumer.
|Upstate New York Region
|Estimated Increase in Medicare Wage Index Payments for Hospitals with Proposed Rule Change
|Southern Tier
|$111,294,513
|Western New York
|$170,097,923
|Rochester-Finger Lakes
|$242,572,031
|Central New York
|$121,408,292
|Capital Region
|$192,838,921
|North Country
|$41,720,328
|Mohawk Valley
|$87,249,088
|Upstate NY Hospitals
|Estimated Increase in Medicare Wage Index Payments for Hospitals with Proposed Rule Change
|Western New York
|$170,097,923
|Sisters of Charity Hospital of (district includes St. Joseph Hospital (Cheektowaga) and Sisters of Charity)
|$9,851,963
|Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center
|$5,173,801
|Mount St. Mary's Hospital and Health Center
|$4,479,520
|Mercy Hospital of Buffalo
|$17,023,234
|Kenmore Mercy Hospital
|$7,750,718
|Kaleida Health
|$66,392,554
|Erie County Medical Center
|$17,575,204
|Eastern Niagara Hospital
|$1,070,845
|Westfield Memorial Hospital
|$850,340
|UPMC Chautauqua
|$9,836,225
|Olean General Hospital
|$20,447,925
|Jones Memorial Hospital
|$5,052,680
|Brooks-TLC Hospital System
|$3,444,566
|Bertrand Chaffee Hospital
|$1,148,348
|Southern Tier
|$111,294,513
|Cayuga Medical Center at Ithaca
|$6,394,788
|Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Hospital
|$24,349,970
|UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital
|$3,886,964
|United Health Services Hospitals, Inc.
|$43,938,198
|Arnot Ogden Medical Center
|$17,590,388
|Guthrie Corning Hospital
|$11,266,852
|Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital
|$816,775
|St. James Hospital
|$3,050,578
|Rochester-Finger Lakes
|$242,572,031
|Clifton Springs Hospital and Clinic
|$5,750,936
|F.F. Thompson Hospital
|$12,273,861
|Geneva General Hospital
|$6,880,958
|Newark-Wayne Community Hospital
|$7,461,652
|Nicholas H. Noyes Memorial Hospital
|$4,244,688
|United Memorial Medical Center
|$8,506,705
|Wyoming County Community Health System
|$2,073,851
|Highland Hospital
|$16,758,628
|Rochester General Hospital
|$57,525,016
|Strong Memorial Hospital
|$82,195,484
|Unity Hospital
|$38,876,531
|Unity Specialty Hospital
|$23,721
|Central New York
|$121,408,292
|Oswego Health
|$1,998,207
|Auburn Community Hospital
|$2,924,509
|Upstate University Hospital
|$45,604,942
|St. Joseph's Health (Syracuse)
|$37,908,264
|Oneida Health Hospital
|$5,321,958
|Crouse Health
|$22,742,028
|Guthrie Cortland Medical Center
|$4,908,384
|Capital Region
|$192,838,921
|Columbia Memorial Hospital
|$8,228,068
|Albany Medical Center Hospital
|$84,747,834
|Ellis Medicine
|$30,696,757
|Samaritan Hospital
|$2,209,044
|Saratoga Hospital
|$2,756,504
|St. Peter's Hospital
|$60,934,457
|Sunnyview Rehabilitation Hospital
|$263,175
|Glens Falls Hospital
|$3,003,082
|North Country
|$41,720,328
|Samaritan Medical Center
|$7,474,517
|The University of Vermont Health Network - Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital
|$10,834,966
|The University of Vermont Health Network - Alice Hyde Medical Center
|$4,272,596
|Massena Hospital
|$1,522,056
|Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center
|$7,165,654
|Canton-Potsdam Hospital
|$5,538,938
|Adirondack Medical Center
|$4,911,601
|Mohawk Valley
|$87,249,088
|A.O. Fox Hospital
|$4,025,612
|Bassett Medical Center
|$20,398,297
|Nathan Littauer Hospital
|$5,596,692
|St. Mary's Healthcare
|$10,640,600
|Faxton St. Luke's Healthcare
|$23,216,626
|Rome Health
|$5,033,871
|St. Elizabeth Medical Center
|$18,337,390