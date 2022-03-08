Poll: nearly half of New York voters say state is headed in wrong direction; 40% claim they plan to move

NEW YORK (WKBW) — According to a poll from Unite NY and John Zogby Strategies, nearly half of New York voters say the state is headed in wrong direction and 40% claim they plan to move out of state.

The poll was the second edition of Unite NY‘s Voter Empowerment Index (VEI), which was released in Syracuse March 4.

According to the poll, "high taxes and a broken political system" are the primary reasons cited for 40% of New Yorkers considering leaving the state.

Just over 1,000 voters were polled, including 451 Democrats, 291 Republicans, and the rest comprising independent voters or those registered with other smaller parties. Regionally, 301 were from "upstate," 341 were from suburbs of NYC and 361 lived in NYC. Full poll data is available here.

Unite NY's slogan is "People Over Party" and it describes itself in the following way: