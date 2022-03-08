Poll: nearly half of New York voters say state is headed in wrong direction; 40% claim they plan to move

NEW YORK (WKBW) — According to a poll from Unite NY and John Zogby Strategies, nearly half of New York voters say the state is headed in wrong direction and 40% claim they plan to move out of state.
The poll was the second edition of Unite NY‘s Voter Empowerment Index (VEI), which was released in Syracuse March 4.
According to the poll, "high taxes and a broken political system" are the primary reasons cited for 40% of New Yorkers considering leaving the state.
Just over 1,000 voters were polled, including 451 Democrats, 291 Republicans, and the rest comprising independent voters or those registered with other smaller parties. Regionally, 301 were from "upstate," 341 were from suburbs of NYC and 361 lived in NYC. Full poll data is available here.
Unite NY's slogan is "People Over Party" and it describes itself in the following way:
Unite NY is a new political home for moderate and middle-of-the-road voters and candidates left behind by hyper-partisan shifts on both the Right and the Left. The extremes in both parties continue to pull them further to the fringes, refusing compromise and cooperation at the risk of being bi-partisan or giving someone from the other party a perceived victory.
By building collaboration among leaders from all parties, Unite NY will seek to address New York’s greatest problems with common sense solutions. For far too long, we’ve been told that to participate in our democracy, it is necessary to choose one of the two major parties, often the lesser of two evils. This two-party doom loop leaves New Yorkers out in the cold and diminishes the voices of more than 2.7 million voters that don’t feel at home enough to register in either party.
Unite NY is the new political home for voters and candidates fed up with partisan bickering. Established in early 2021, Unite NY will welcome voters and candidates from all parties and will be seeking official ballot status in 2022. Unite NY has been active in supporting candidates and issues that will offer common sense solutions to problems faced across the Empire State.