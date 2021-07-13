POLL: 68% of New Yorkers believe worst of COVID-19 pandemic is over

NEW YORK (WKBW) — According to a Siena College poll released Tuesday, 68% of New Yorkers believe the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

A large majority of New Yorkers also say they are at least somewhat comfortable doing traditional summer activities.

84% are somewhat comfortable having friends over to their home.

80% are somewhat comfortable going to a beach or lakefront.

78% are somewhat comfortable going on vacation in the U.S.

77% are somewhat comfortable eating indoors at a restaurant.

In addition, 47% of New Yorkers are somewhat or very worried about themselves or a family member getting sick.

Looking forward to the fall, 71% believe schools will reopen to full in-person instruction and 76% believe remote work will continue.

The poll was conducted from June 16 to June 29 by random telephone calls via landline and cell phone to 404 New York adults and 405 responses were drawn from a proprietary online panel of New Yorkers.

You can find more information and view the poll here.