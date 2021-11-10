Online portal created for municipalities to opt-out of retail or on-site consumption licenses

NEW YORK (WKBW) — The New York State Office of Cannabis Management has created an online portal for municipalities to opt out of retail or on-site consumption licenses.

The portal, which can be found here, will allow municipalities if they so choose to opt-out of adult-use cannabis retail dispensaries and/or on-site consumption businesses from operating in their jurisdiction.

“This web-portal will enable localities to file their local law opt-out requests and ensure that the Cannabis Control Board has this key information as we consider license applications and the siting of cannabis businesses” said Cannabis Control Board Chair Tremaine Wright. “I am thankful to the Office of Cannabis Management for working with our local government partners to create this tool; and I encourage localities requesting to opt-out of hosting dispensary and on-site consumption licensees to file their requests promptly so we can build an accessible, safe and equitable industry in New York.”

“The Office of Cannabis Management wants to ensure all New Yorkers have their voices heard as we build a new, safe cannabis industry and we are proud to be working with our local government partners to deliver a web-based portal to make it easier for them to inform the Cannabis Control Board of their market participation decisions,” said OCM Executive Director Chris Alexander. “Ultimately, understanding these decisions will be critical for those seeking a license to understand where opportunities are available and for the Board to understand the initial geographic picture of participation. We look forward to continuing to work with our local partners, as together we strive to build an equitable market.”

The deadline is December 31.