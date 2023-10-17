One-time $100 payments coming to some New York families with children 17 or younger

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that households enrolled in public assistance with children 17 or younger will receive a one-time payment of $100.

According to Hochul, $12 million in federal funding is being used to provide these one-time Family Economic Support payments.

“Due to our success in providing assistance from the federal Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund to some of our most vulnerable residents, New York has qualified for additional funding that went unused by other states. This federal funding further helps households that suffered from the economic toll caused by the pandemic and gives these families a quick infusion of cash to assist with their expenses.” - Gov. Hochul

The governor's office said about 120,000 families with children are eligible. The payments will be issued beginning Tuesday and eligible families will be notified by mail that they will be receiving a payment.