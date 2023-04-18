Watch Now
Office of New York Attorney General to host statewide community gun buyback on April 29

Letitia James
Kathy Willens/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, New York State Attorney General Letitia James takes a question at a news conference in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
Posted at 3:18 PM, Apr 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-18 15:18:55-04

NEW YORK (WKBW) — The Office of New York Attorney General Letitia James will host a statewide community gun buyback on April 29.

According to AG James, there will be nine gun buyback events across the state where working and non-working, unloaded firearms will be accepted with no questions asked in exchange for compensation on site. They must be placed in a bag or a box.

Here in Western New York, the gun buyback will be held at St. John’s African Methodist Episcopal Church located at 917 Garden Avenue in Niagara Falls from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The other eight gun buybacks will be held at the following locations:

  • Family Life Academy in the Bronx – 14 West 170th St, Bronx, NY 10452. 10 AM to 1 PM.
  • All Saints Roman Catholic Church in Brooklyn – 115 Throop Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11206. 10 AM to 1 PM.
  • OAG Suffolk Regional Office in Suffolk County – 300 Motor Parkway, Hauppauge, NY 11788. 10 AM to 1 PM.
  • Watervliet Dome in Albany County – 1300 2nd Ave, Watervliet, NY 12189. 10 AM to 1 PM.
  • American Legion Post in Ulster County –18 West O’Reilly St, Kingston, NY 12401. 10 AM to 1 PM.
  • St. Lucy’s Food Pantry in Onondaga County – 425 Gifford St, Syracuse, NY 13204. 10 AM to 3 PM.
  • Johnson City Senior Center in Broome County – 30 Brocton St, Johnson City, NY 13790. 10 AM to 1 PM.
  • Clinton County Fairgrounds in Clinton County – 84 Fair Grounds Road, Plattsburgh, NY 12901. 10 AM to 1 PM

According to the OAG, the following will be provided for firearms turned in on-site at each event:

  • $500 per assault rifle or ghost gun
  • $150 per handgun ($500 will be given for the first handgun turned in per person)
  • $75 per rifle or shotgun
  • $25 per non-working, replica, antique, homemade, or 3D printed gun
