Office of New York Attorney General to host statewide community gun buyback on April 29

NEW YORK (WKBW) — The Office of New York Attorney General Letitia James will host a statewide community gun buyback on April 29.

According to AG James, there will be nine gun buyback events across the state where working and non-working, unloaded firearms will be accepted with no questions asked in exchange for compensation on site. They must be placed in a bag or a box.

Here in Western New York, the gun buyback will be held at St. John’s African Methodist Episcopal Church located at 917 Garden Avenue in Niagara Falls from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The other eight gun buybacks will be held at the following locations:



Family Life Academy in the Bronx – 14 West 170th St, Bronx, NY 10452. 10 AM to 1 PM.

All Saints Roman Catholic Church in Brooklyn – 115 Throop Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11206. 10 AM to 1 PM.

OAG Suffolk Regional Office in Suffolk County – 300 Motor Parkway, Hauppauge, NY 11788. 10 AM to 1 PM.

Watervliet Dome in Albany County – 1300 2nd Ave, Watervliet, NY 12189. 10 AM to 1 PM.

American Legion Post in Ulster County –18 West O’Reilly St, Kingston, NY 12401. 10 AM to 1 PM.

St. Lucy’s Food Pantry in Onondaga County – 425 Gifford St, Syracuse, NY 13204. 10 AM to 3 PM.

Johnson City Senior Center in Broome County – 30 Brocton St, Johnson City, NY 13790. 10 AM to 1 PM.

Clinton County Fairgrounds in Clinton County – 84 Fair Grounds Road, Plattsburgh, NY 12901. 10 AM to 1 PM

According to the OAG, the following will be provided for firearms turned in on-site at each event: