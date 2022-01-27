Watch
Office of Cannabis Management holding community outreach events

Posted at 6:04 AM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 06:42:22-05

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The State Office of Cannabis Management is looking to answer Western New Yorkers' questions on legal marijuana Thursday.

Western New York is the topic of discussion in the first in a series of online community outreach event, which seeks to highlight the importance of marijuana regulation and taxation, and the new industry as a whole.

The first meeting is targeted specifically for Western New Yorkers, and subsequent meetings will seek to answer questions people in other areas of the state have.

Thursday's virtual meeting begins at 6:00 p.m., but you have to register before 12:00 p.m.

You can register here.

