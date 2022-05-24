NYSED cancels U.S. History and Government Regents exam in aftermath of mass shooting in Buffalo

NEW YORK (WKBW) — The New York State Education Department announced it has canceled the U.S. History and Government Regents exam scheduled for June 1 in the aftermath of the mass shooting in Buffalo on May 14.

NYSED made the announcement in a memo saying in part "our experts determined that there is content on the new Regents Examination in United States History and Government (Framework) that has the potential to compound student trauma caused by the recent violence in Buffalo."

The memo also said, "while developed by NYS-certified social studies teachers more than two years ago and field-tested to confirm that the exam's content is educationally sound, the tragedy in Buffalo has created an unexpected and unintended context for the planned assessment."

According to NYSED, at the June 2022 Board of Regents meeting, the Department will ask the Board to approve a graduation exemption for students that were scheduled to take the exam.

You can read the full memo below.