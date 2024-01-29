NYSDOH reminds homeowners to test for radon during National Radon Action Month

NEW YORK (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Health is reminding homeowners to test for radon as January is National Radon Action Month.

According to the NYSDOH, radon is a naturally occurring, radioactive gas found in soil and rock that can seep into buildings through cracks in the foundation, walls, and joints.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency said radon is the leading cause of lung cancer deaths among non-smokers in the U.S., claiming the lives of about 21,000 people each year.

“Radon is known as a silent killer because you can’t see, taste, or smell it in the home, but the good news is there’s an easy way to test for it. Testing for radon should be done in the home, as well as in businesses, schools, and other buildings, so when radon is detected steps can be taken to mitigate exposure to this serious health risk.” - State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald

The NYSDOH said testing for radon can be done at any time but it's best to test during the winter months when windows and doors are closed and there is less fresh air flowing. In addition, testing should be done every five years and re-tested after remodeling, weatherizing, or after radon mitigation.

According to the NYSDOH, homeowners in the state can order one free radon test, while supplies last, by visiting its website.