NYSDOH apologizes after concerns essential worker memorial will overshadow fallen servicemembers on Memorial Day weekend

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Health issued an apology on social media Tuesday after concerns were voiced about an essential worker memorial overshadowing fallen servicemembers on Memorial Day weekend.

In a Facebook post, NYSDOH said "This Memorial Day weekend, flags will be flown at half-staff and NY landmarks will be illuminated in red, white & blue to honor essential workers who lost their lives to COVID-19. We owe these brave individuals a profound thank you and hold them and their families in our thoughts."

Concerns were voiced in the comments of the post that the memorial overshadows fallen servicemembers on Memorial Day weekend.

Tuesday afternoon NYSDOH issued an updated statement which said:

We apologize to all New Yorkers, particularly our veterans, for incorrectly implying that New York’s tribute to COVID-19 essential workers overlaps Memorial Day honors for fallen military members.

New York will lower flags to half-staff and illuminate landmarks to honor COVID-19 essential workers on Sunday, May 30.



Flags will remain lowered and landmarks lit on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31 to carry on the time-honored tribute to the men and women who gave their lives for their country while serving in the uniform of our Armed Services. They will never be forgotten or overshadowed.

The state is still directing flags to be flown at half-staff on Sunday to honor COVID-19 essential workers. Flags will remain lowered for Memorial Day on Monday.