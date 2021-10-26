NYS warns of scammers pretending to be from utility companies

NEW YORK (WKBW) — The New York State Division of Consumer Protection (DCP) and the NYS Department of Public Service have issued a warning to New Yorkers about scammers pretending to be from utility companies.

According to a release, the scammers call and pretend they are from utility companies and tell you they are looking for overdue payments. They then threaten to suspend services unless they receive a payment immediately and also ask for consumer information including utility account numbers, social security numbers and dates of birth.

“Scammers use persuasive tactics to try to get their hands on unsuspecting consumers’ money, before they have time to confirm what scammers are telling them,” said New York State Secretary of State Rossana Rosado. “Like many others, this latest utility scam is prying on vulnerable New Yorkers who believe in the empty threats to shut off their utilities. New York consumers should be aware of some basic tips to keep their hard-earned money safe from scammers.”

Officials say utilities give repeated notices prior to terminations and you can find tips below to avoid falling victim to these scams: