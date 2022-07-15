NEW YORK (WKBW) — Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation Friday that requires new drivers in the state to learn about pedestrian and bicyclist safety as part of the pre-licensing exam.

A release from the governor's office says the legislation:

Adds curriculum to the pre-licensing course that includes an overview of traffic laws governing motor vehicle operators' duty to exercise care with respect to pedestrians and bicyclists

Requires that pedestrian and bicyclist safety be added to the Department of Motor Vehicles instruction handbook

"My top priority as Governor is to keep New Yorkers safe, and it is common sense to make pedestrian and bike safety education mandatory for drivers. This law will help prevent crashes and save lives, and I thank my partners in the Assembly and Senate for passing this legislation to make our streets safer." - Gov. Hochul