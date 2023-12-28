NYS to participate in federal program to provide food benefits to eligible students during the summer

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the state has opted into the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Electronic Benefit Transfer Program for Children (Summer EBT).

The governor's office said more than $200 million in federal funding will be allocated to New York. The program is designed to reduce hunger and food insecurity for children who are unable to access free and reduced-price school meals during the summer.

“Our kids need healthy, nutritious food to grow and thrive. This new federal funding will be a critical lifeline for families struggling to make ends meet.” - Gov. Hochul

According to the governor's office, eligible families with school-age children will receive $120 per child during the summer. Around 2 million New York children are expected to qualify and more eligibility information and how families will receive the benefit will be available in the coming months.

