NYS Thruway Authority warning driving safely in work zones following shocking video of crash

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Thruway Authority is warning New Yorkers about making sure they drive safely in work zones, following a shocking video of crash in the Albany area.

The Thruway Authority says nobody was hurt since the construction crews made their ways inside the truck before the vehicle entered the work zone.

This all comes during 'Operation Hardhat' as New York State Police conduct enforcement activities all week in support of National Work Zone Awareness Week between April 26 and April 30.

"More and more New Yorkers will take to the roads as our state's economy gradually reopens and recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, and that means it's going to become even more important to ensure everyone is driving safely," said New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. "During National Work Zone Awareness Week, it's critical to remember the dangers that transportation workers and law enforcement personnel face on our highways and that we do everything we can to support them. New York State has zero tolerance for drivers who endanger our dedicated workforce and through Operation Hardhat, we will make it clear that anyone who disregards these laws will be held accountable."

In 2020, 1,770 tickets were issued by State Police during 'Operation Hardhat' activities, which surpassed 2019's total by nearly 70 percent.