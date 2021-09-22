NYS Thruway Authority wants to install automated speed violation monitoring cameras in work zones

NEW YORK (WKBW) — The New York State Thruway Authority is holding a public meeting on October 6 on installing automated speed violation monitoring cameras in work zones.

The meeting will discuss, "implementing speed violation monitoring systems in work zones by means of photo devices and relates to notices of liability and the adjudication of certain traffic infractions involving the use of photo monitoring devices."

This comes following video of a crash posted by the Thruway Authority in April of a driver not driving safely in a work zone resulting in a crash in the Albany area.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, the following 16 states and the District of Columbia have some form of speed camera programs in place



Alabama

Arizona

Colorado

Georgia

Illinois

Iowa

Louisiana

Maryland

New Mexico

New York

Ohio

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Tennessee

Washington

District of Columbia

If you want to participate in the meeting, call 518-471-5300 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or email WorkZoneSpeedViolation@thruway.ny.gov to sign up.

The meeting will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6.