NYS reaches settlement with Spectrum to offer discounted internet to eligible New Yorkers

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York State has reached a settlement with Charter Communications, Inc., the parent company of Spectrum, to offer discounted internet to eligible New Yorkers

According to the governor's office, the Public Service Commission approved an enforcement settlement with Charter, that will require Charter to re-establish the low-income broadband program at $15/month for 50 Mbps download speed for four years to New Yorkers in the National Free School Lunch Program or receiving SSI benefits. Charter can’t raise the price by more than the rate of inflation from years two through four of the program.

“My administration has been steadfast in its commitment to expand internet service to all New Yorkers, and this settlement directly benefits thousands of low-income New York families. Broadband is crucial to driving economic growth and opportunity for all of our citizens, and we will continue our efforts to provide broadband access across the state.” - New York Governor Kathy Hochul