NYS Paid Family Leave expanding to include siblings

NEW YORK (WKBW) — Paid Family Leave is expanding in New York State and will now allow for individuals to care of siblings.

Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation on Monday to expand the law. Currently, the law covers caring for spouses, domestic partners, children and step-children, parents, parents-in-law, grandparents and grandchildren with a serious health condition.

"Taking care of your family is a basic human right, no one should have to choose between caring for a loved one and a paycheck," Governor Hochul said. "Fighting to expand paid family leave is personal to me and so many others, and I am proud to work with advocates and legislators to make sure that New Yorkers can now take care of their siblings without fear of losing their jobs or income."

The expansion will go into effect on January 1, 2023.

