NYS Office of Cannabis Management issues recall for specific lot of cannabis gummies

NEW YORK (WKBW) — The New York State Office of Cannabis Management has issued a recall on a specific lot of cannabis gummies sold through licensed cannabis dispensaries throughout the state.

According to the OCM, they were sold under the name “Jenny’s Zee Zee gummies 2:1 THC/CBN adult use edible cannabis product” by Jenny’s Baked at Home Company, LLC.



Product Name: Jenny’s Zee Zee gummies 2:1 THC/CBN

Batch/Lot Number: ZZ-23--07-13-0001

Expire/Use by Date: All dates affected

Distribution Dates: 09/04/2023-11/01/2023

The OCM said the affected product did not undergo the required testing for consumer safety and product quality and the recall is a precautionary measure. The OCM said it has not received any reports of adverse effects caused by consumption.