NYS Office of Cannabis Management issues recall for specific lot of cannabis gummies

NEW YORK (WKBW) — The New York State Office of Cannabis Management has issued a recall on a specific lot of cannabis gummies sold through licensed cannabis dispensaries throughout the state.
According to the OCM, they were sold under the name “Jenny’s Zee Zee gummies 2:1 THC/CBN adult use edible cannabis product” by Jenny’s Baked at Home Company, LLC.
- Product Name: Jenny’s Zee Zee gummies 2:1 THC/CBN
- Batch/Lot Number: ZZ-23--07-13-0001
- Expire/Use by Date: All dates affected
- Distribution Dates: 09/04/2023-11/01/2023
The OCM said the affected product did not undergo the required testing for consumer safety and product quality and the recall is a precautionary measure. The OCM said it has not received any reports of adverse effects caused by consumption.
Dispensaries and distributors must cease distribution and sales of the affected product immediately. This includes any sales that may be occurring at CGS events as well.
If you are a consumer who purchased Jenny’s Zee Zee gummies any time from September 4, 2023 through November 1st, 2023, please check to see whether the product you purchased is affected by this recall. If you wish to return the recalled product, please contact the retail dispensary where you purchased the product. You can return a recalled product even if you have opened it.
- OCM