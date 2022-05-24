NYS launches 'Prison Redevelopment Commission' to examine repurposing closed prisons

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York State announced Monday it has launched the "Prison Redevelopment Commission" to examine repurposing closed prisons.

The fifteen-member commission was first announced as part of Governor Hochul's 2022 State of the State address and according to the governor's office is comprised of experts across real estate, community and economic development, criminal justice reform, and government. It will be led by Hope Knight, Commissioner, President and CEO of Empire State Development and Darren Walker, President of the Ford Foundation.

The governor's office said the commission will "be focused on developing an action plan to turn empty prisons, many of which were job centers in their rural communities, into opportunities for communities to thrive."

The members of the Commission are:

Anthony Annucci, Acting Commissioner, New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision

Erik Kulleseid, Commissioner, New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

Jeanette Moy, Commissioner, Office of General Services

Robert Mujica, Director, New York State Division of Budget

Roberta Reardon, Commissioner, New York State Department of Labor

Steve Acquario, Executive Director, New York State Association of Counties

Deborah Berke, Founding Partner, Deborah Berke Partners

Heather Briccetti, President and CEO, The Business Council of New York State

Jeff Buell, Principal, Redburn Development

David Buicko, President and CEO, Galesi Group

Penny Hill, Dean for Economic Development and Workforce Initiatives, Hudson Valley Community College

Christa Hines, Executive Director, Hudson River Housing

Stanley Richards, Deputy CEO, Fortune Society

Ryan Silva, Executive Director, New York State Economic Development Council

Deanna Van Buren, Founder, Designing Justice and Designing Spaces

According to the governor's office, the commission will convene throughout this year to engage in policy discussions, hear presentations from industry experts, and identify areas for deeper analysis. A public report, including recommendations for the next steps, will also be produced.

You can find more information here.